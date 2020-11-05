Power tariff relief to boost industry, says Aleem Khan

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision to make electricity cheaper for the industrial sector would help to boost the country's industries.

The minister said that the decision would prove to be a breakthrough for the sector, increase employment opportunities and exports and the country would soon become self-reliant. He said that in the current situation when the world is in recession, far-sighted policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan are yielding positive results, Pakistan’s economy is booming and investment is increasing day by day. He said the country's leading industrialists and independent observers had appreciated the government’s policies.

Aleem Khan said that the profit of Rs5.3 billion in the cement industry alone was a new record while the 22 percent increase in the export of pharmaceuticals was also encouraging. He said that by the grace of Allah Almighty, Pakistan is moving towards a brighter future. Due to the initiatives taken by the government for the industrial sector, we are moving in the right direction and it is certain that the next three years, success and prosperity will be achieved. Aleem Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was leading the country on the right track as per his promises and the country was being taken out of "ad hocism" for sustainable development and progress for which the industrial sector was the key and 50 percent relief in electricity rates to the sector was a historic step.