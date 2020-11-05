33 shops sealed in Lahore

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The district administration continued to implement corona SOPs in the city and sealed several shops and restaurants over violations here on Wednesday. Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nasrullah remained active on Tuesday night to implement corona SOPs and closing time of shops and restaurants. Over the complaints of non-implementation of corona SOPs, operations were carried out at Main Boulevard Gulberg and Lahore Centre.