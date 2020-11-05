Additional charge of BISE chairperson post

LAHORE: Queen Mary College Lahore Principal Prof Dr Irfana Maryam has been given the additional charge of the post of chairperson of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore. She has assumed the charge of the new assignment.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, Dr Irfana Maryam held a meeting with the officials of the board and discussed various educational, administrative and financial matters.