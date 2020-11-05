Change in cabinet routine matter: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said change in the provincial cabinet is a routine procedure. He said he has no worry regarding the public meetings of the opposition. He stated this during his visit to Okara Sahulat Bazaar.

While talking to reporters, the CM said that his surprise visits aimed at checking the performance of the government institutions would continue in the province. He also visited the Sahulat bazaar in Depalpur. He said the prices of essential items in the Sahulat bazaars were lesser than the items in the open market. He said benefits of Sahulat bazaars were being availed by the public.

He said his surprise visits provided him real information regarding the performance of the government departments. He checked the supply and quality of essential items in the Sahulat bazaars.

He directed the administration to provide more facilities to the customers. The CM also listened to the problems of woman customers. He said it is responsibility of the government to provide cheap essential goods to the people and the government was giving priority to it. The CM praised performance of Deputy Commissioner Usman Ali. Provincial Minister Samsam Bokhari and provincial assembly ticket holder Saleem Sadiq companied the CM.