Alleged blasphemy: Khushab security guard shoots dead bank manager

KHUSHAB: A security guard on Wednesday shot dead an employee of a bank after accusing the victim of disrespecting the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Police sources and a government official said the blasphemy accusation was fabricated and the murder had been based on personal enmity. The incident took place in Khushab's Tehsil Quaidabad on Wednesday, where Ahmad Nawaz, a security guard posted at a bank branch, shot and fatally injured National Bank of Pakistan official Muhammad Imran Hanif.

Hanif was rushed to a hospital for treatment of his gunshot wounds, but eventually succumbed to them, police sources said. Nawaz said he had opened fire as Hanif allegedly committed blasphemy.

However, police sources said the two had actually been involved in a verbal argument over for the past couple of days, which had turned sour after they could not reconcile their differences.

Police arrived at the scene after being informed of the killing and took Nawaz into custody. As the security guard was being taken into custody, a large number of people came out and chanted slogans in his favour.