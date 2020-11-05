PML-N condemns govt over baton charge, shelling on farmers

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has condemned the baton charge and shelling on farmers and demanded immediate release of the leaders of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad.

In a statement Wednesday, Marriyum said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s every action reeks of fear, cowardice and narrow-mindedness. Imran’s ‘terrorism’ was displayed against the farmers in Lahore just like it was shown at the NAB court.

The robbers of public mandate, sugar, flour, medicines and fuel were venting their frustration through ‘terrorism’ on citizens, she added. Marriyum said every sector of the society including lady health workers, doctors, farmers, students, industrial workers are all protesting against this corrupt and incompetent government.

Torturing and assaulting farmers instead of meeting their demands, exposes premier’s fascist mindset, she further added. The PML-N secretary information said the ‘imposed’ government that snatched away the impoverished people’s right to live, is not ready to even listen to their problems. Citizens are facing inflation, unemployment and daily demanding prime minister’s resignation.