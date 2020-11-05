Punjab Police beat protesting farmers, arrest dozens

LAHORE: Police forcibly dispersed a sit-in staged by the Pakistan Kissan Ittehad on Multan Road at Thokar Niaz Baig on Wednesday, and arrested dozens of farmers.

The arrested farmers were shifted to Kot Lakhpat and Central jails. Police baton charged, fired tear gas and used water cannon in which a chemical was mixed to end the protest on Multan Road.

Dozens of protesters were arrested. Police did not yet provide details of the people in custody. Police started operation against the farmers in wee hours of Wednesday. Police baton charged the protesters who tried to offer resistance by pelting stones at police.

The protesters blocked traffic at the entry and exit points of the City on Multan Road and pelted stones at police. Riot police used water cannon to disperse the protesters besides firing tear gas, upon which, the protesters ran towards the motorway. Police arrested dozens of protesters and restored traffic on Multan Road and the motorway.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said the farmers would not be allowed to block the road. He said peaceful protest is everyone's right but nobody would be allowed to create law and order situation.

He said police work under the SOPs and there were no toxic chemicals in the water used to disperse the protesters. He made it clear that the protests or sit-ins outside the Punjab Assembly are prohibited as the Punjab Assembly has been declared a red zone. He suggested the farmers talk to the agriculture secretary. He said that allegations of taking mobile phones and cash out of the farmers' pockets are not true.