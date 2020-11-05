close
Thu Nov 05, 2020
Our Correspondent
November 5, 2020

Psychological test of PHP staff ordered

Lahore

LAHORE:Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Additional IGP has ordered all regional SSPs to conduct psychological tests of all staff members.

The officials who will pass the psychological test will be given field postings. The order has been issued in the wake of the murder of a wireless operator at the patrolling post Basirwala, District Sialkot. In the order, it was conveyed that officials having psychological issues should not be given field postings and weapon duty. While all the staff posted in the offices will also undergo psychological test. All regional officers will send compliance report within 15 days after ensuring psychological profiling of all officials.

