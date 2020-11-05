close
Thu Nov 05, 2020
British HC officials visit Gurdwara

Lahore

LAHORE:British High Commission official staff Iona Thomas, Political Counsellor and Victoria visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur on Wednesday.

The official staff of British High Commission visited all quarters concerned of Gurdwara (Dewan Asthan, Langar Hall, Sarowar Sahib & Khethi Sahib). They also appreciated the government to give facilitation to the Sikh community. The officials were given lunch (Langar) in the Langar Hall according to the Sikh Rehat Maryadha.

