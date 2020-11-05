Wapda workers condemn profane sketches

LAHORE:All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA held a protest here on Wednesday to condemn publication of blasphemous caricatures in France.

The workers were carrying national flags and banners and chanted slogans against publication of blasphemous caricatures. Khurshid Ahmed, General Secretary of the union, addressing the protesters, said that Holy Prophet (PBUH) was the greatest leader of mankind and a great symbol of love and tolerance even for the minorities. He urged all the loving people of the world and United Nation to condemn Islamophobia and spread of blasphemous caricatures. He urged the Prime Minister to take up this issue before UN Security Council and appealed to all the Muslims of the world to unite to defend and promote the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Earlier, Wapda/Electricity workers held a special conference at Bakhtiar Labour Hall Lahore to celebrate the birth of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and prayed to follow his footsteps and teachings for progress and prosperity of the nation. It was also addressed by Haji Younas, Rana Shakoor, Osama Tariq, Mazaffar Mateen, Malik Zahoor, Nosher Khan, Naveed Dogar and others.