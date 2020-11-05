Wasa mobile water testing lab inaugurated

LAHORE:The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Wednesday inaugurated a mobile water testing lab which would enable public to get their water tested at their doorstep free of cost.

Senator Waleed Iqbal, Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, Wasa Vice Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood, Pak Aab Authority Chairman Dr Shakeel Khan, LDA DG Ahmed Aziz Tarar, Wasa MD Syed Zahid Aziz and other political and social personalities attended the inauguration ceremony held at a hockey stadium in the Johar Town area.

Addressing the event, Senator Waleed Iqbal said 75 per cent population will be provided clean water in the next two and a half years. Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed said, “Wasa Lahore has become a role model for the whole of Pakistan today.” He said the developed countries have not taken such steps as Wasa Lahore is taking. Wasa MD Syed Zahid Aziz said that the water metering project will be completed in two years. He said work on surface water treatment plant project will start soon.

LWMC sanitation week: On the third day of the sanitation week on Wednesday, the Lahore Waste Management Company did special cleanliness operation around all public and private hospitals followed by all mosques, churches, main roads and commercial markets of the City. The LWMC chairman and CEO stated that for the convenience of the citizens, the department had ensured excellent sanitation arrangements.