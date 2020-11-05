Man arrested for kidnaping neighbour’s daughter

LAHORE:Garden Town Investigation police claimed to have arrested a man and recovered a girl from his possession. The accused Muhammad Khan had kidnapped the girl 'Z', who happened to be a daughter of his next door neighbour, some days ago.

Car plunges into canal: A speeding car plunged into the canal near Lal Pul on Wednesday. On being informed, the rescuers rushed to the spot and pulled the car driver out of the canal.

theft: CIA City police claimed to have arrested four thieves who took away valuables from houses. The culprits have been identified as Shahzad, Ghulam Rasool, Ahsan and Ashraf. Police also recovered gold ornaments, cell phones and illegal weapons from their possession.

POs: Lahore police arrested 10 proclaimed offenders involved in serious crimes and two habitual offenders during the last 24 hours. Police arrested five persons involved in cheque dishonor cases, one in power theft and registered eight cases against drug peddlers, nine cases against illicit arms carriers and two cases against wheelie-doers. Three cases were registered for violation of the Tenancy Act and three for violation of the Beggary Act.

injured: A man suffered serious injury when his hand stuck in the machine in Gulfishan Town on Wednesday.

The man had been adding lubricant to the machine while it was running when his hand got stuck in the machine. The rescuers switched off the machine, freed the man and shifted him to hospital.

operations: Lahore Police conducted 436 search operations during the month of October. Around 35,553 persons, 9,093 houses, 3,130 tenants, 79 hotels, 23 guest houses, 15 hostels, 16 factories, 54 churches and 334 shops were checked.