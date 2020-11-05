Call to create awareness about women’s rights

LAHORE:Speakers at an international conference said that the lack of awareness of women rights in our society was the major cause of social problems being faced by the women.

They were addressing an international conference on “Seerat-e-Tayyaba and Women’s social issues” organised by Punjab University Seerat Chair Gender Studies & Women’s Rights at Shaikh Zayed Islamic Centre Auditorium here Wednesday.

Prof Dr Israr Ahmad Khan from University of Ankara, Turkey, participated in the moot online while, Sheikh-ul-Hadees from Jamia Nusrat-ul-Aloom Allama Zahid Al-Rashdi, Dean Faculty of Islamic Studies Prof Dr Hammad Lakhvi, Head of Seerat Chair Dr Shahida Parveen, Director Institute of Islamic Studies Prof Dr Muhammad Saad Siddiqui, faculty members, students, and researchers from various parts of the country participated in the moot. Addressing the conference, Dr Israr Ahmed said that history told us that women were deprived of their basic rights before Islam and Islam for the first time empowered the women and gave them their due rights. He said that some misunderstandings had been created among the relationship of the men and women which needed to be removed. He said that women could play an important role in the development of mankind.

Allama Zahid-ul-Rashidi said that our society’s ignorance regarding the women’s rights was the main cause of women's problems. He called upon Ulema, media and teachers to create awareness regarding the women rights in the society.

Dr Hammad Lakhvi said that some wrong traditions in cultures deprive women of their basic rights. He said that women must not consider themselves inferior to men. He said that women were more respected in Pakistan than the West.

Dr Shahida Parveen said that Seerat Chair had sent a letter to Prime Minister that after the marriage, the information of father’s name must not be eliminated in NADRA database as father and husband were two different relations.