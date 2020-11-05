UHS physical therapy students given certificates

LAHORE:Certificates were distributed on Wednesday among the participants of an international course in physical therapy at University of Health Sciences (UHS).

The event was organised by Lahore College of Physical Therapy. UHS Vice Chancellor Professor Javed Akram distributed certificates among 30 physiotherapists who completed the course.

The six-week course on women's health physical therapy techniques was conducted by Dr Iram Fatima Shah, an American physical therapist. Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Professor Arif Tajammul and Lahore Medical and Dental College gynaecologist Professor Nabila Shami were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the participants, Professor Javed Akram said that it was need of the hour to conduct such courses on women's health. He added that UHS would start advanced courses and diploma programs in physical therapy with a special focus on women's health.

He said that all possible support would be provided for launching the supra-specialty programme in physical therapy. He also urged the physical therapy professionals to practice conforming with ethical standards of the profession.

The course was attended by physical therapists from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Bahrain, Karachi, Multan, Rawalpindi and Multan. Those who were present in the ceremony included Dean Lahore College of Physical Therapy Prof Hafiz Muhammad Asim, head of the department Dr Samreen Sadiq, Dr Nighat Ansar (King Edward Medical University Mayo Hospital), Dr Shazia Sarfaraz (Allama Iqbal College of Physiotherapy, Jinnah Hospital), Dr Fareeda (Social Security Hospital), Dr Mehmood Durrani (Akhtar Saeed Medical College), Dr Rehana (Rashid Latif Medical College), Dr Rana Arif (Central Park Medical College), Dr Arooj (Assistant Professor-University of Lahore), Dr Muhammad Sheraz and Dr Maleeha Fuad.

Lecture: The Department of Animal Nutrition, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), Lahore, arranged a motivational lecture for DVM students and an interactive session with postgraduate students and faculty members at Ravi Campus, Pattoki. University of Education, Lahore, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha spoke about education, struggle and professional challenges in attaining a prestigious position in life. He stressed on learning new knowledge and skills, focusing on their concerning fields for a bright future.

moot: Punjab University Department of Social Work will organise “Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH)” conference today (Thursday) at 9:30am at Al Raazi Hall.