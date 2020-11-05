Court seeks report on identification of unclaimed bodies

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Wednesday directed the Punjab additional chief secretary to hold a meeting with the officials of National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) and other departments concerned and submit a detailed report on the identification of the unclaimed dead bodies before their burial.

Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi said that the court has constituted a committee for identification of the unclaimed dead bodies. The committee will devise a mechanism to identify the unclaimed dead bodies.

Earlier, the counsel for a petitioner told the court that the NADRA has a system which could help in identification of unclaimed dead bodies but no steps are being taken to resolve the issue.

“Burial of a citizen without identification is violation of fundamental human rights,” the counsel argued.

crushing season stayed: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday stayed a food department’s notification about the start of crushing season 2020-21 for the sugar mills in Punjab. As per the notification, the mills situated in southern part of Punjab were required to commence crushing from Nov 10 while mills in rest of the province from Nov 15.

Several mills filed petitions challenging the notification. A counsel pleaded that the schedule announced by the government would badly affect the production of sugar. He said the law restricted the government from starting the crushing season every year before the last week of November.

He asked the court to set aside the notification for being illegal. After hearing initial arguments, Justice Ayesha A Malik suspended the impugned notification and sought replies from the respondents by November 10.