Kiln owners decide not to increase rates of bricks

LAHORE:The brick kiln owners have decided that the rates of bricks would not be increased in the coming season and said the government should speed up its loan process for shifting the Kilns to the modern zigzag technology to avoid any shortage of bricks in the winter.

They decided this following an agreement made by Brick-Kiln Owners Association Pakistan President Muhammad Shoaib Khan Niazi who led a delegation which met Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal at Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) on Wednesday. The association agreed on not increasing the bricks’ prices. The progress made on provision of soft loans to the brick kilns for their transfer to zigzag technology was also reviewed.

The minister directed the Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) to early start provision of soft loans for transfer of traditional brick kilns to zigzag technology. Soft loans will be provided for upgrade of the traditional brick kilns.

However, increase in the prices of bricks will not be tolerated and action will be initiated against the brick kilns found involved in violation. Further, the brick kilns will be closed if any complaint is reported and the district administration has been issued directions as well, the minister said.

The minister stated that the Industry Department and administration of various districts are engaged in fixing prices of bricks. He said the PSIC is about to launch the programme for transfer of brick kilns to zigzag technology. The brick kilns owners will be provided soft loans for the purpose. The association president apprised the minister of different issues.

Four uplift schemes approved: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved four development schemes of various sectors at an estimated cost of Rs5.560 billion. These schemes were approved in the PDWP’s 12th meeting of current fiscal presided over by P&D Board Chairman Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh.

The approved schemes included as Prevention and Control of Hepatitis in Punjab at the cost of Rs4.5 billion, Procurement of Automated Finger Print Identification System (AFIS) for Punjab Forensic Science Agency (Revised) at the cost of Rs521.550 million, Punjab Rural Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Project (PRSWSSP) (PC-II) at the cost of Rs2.992 million and Water Resource Development in Expanded Areas of ABAD at the cost of Rs533.000 million.

PSCA: Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) released the statistics of calls received on emergency helpline 15 in the month of October here Wednesday.

The 15 Emergency Helpline received 225,298 calls, out of which, 140,145 calls were considered hoax and 47,890 cases generated for action; 24,664 callers sought information, consultancy, traffic management, or CTP help. The PSCA Lost & Found centre contributed to the recovery of 10 missing persons, four cars, and 183 motorbikes.