33 shops sealed over SOPs violation

LAHORE:The district administration continued to implement corona SOPs in the city and sealed several shops and restaurants over violations here on Wednesday.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nasrullah remained active on Tuesday night to implement corona SOPs and closing time of shops and restaurants.

Over the complaints of non-implementation of corona SOPs, operations were carried out at Main Boulevard Gulberg and Lahore Centre. AC Model Town sealed 17 shops including Rado Watch and Leadership on Main Boulevard and 16 shops in Lahore Centre. A total of 33 shops were sealed. Meanwhile, 7 restaurants were sealed for running operations after 10pm.

DC Mudassar Riaz has issued strict instructions to close shops and restaurants till 10pm. “Shops and restaurants that violate the time will be sealed," he said. He said shops and restaurants are being sealed under corona SOPs.