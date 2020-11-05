Prosecution witnesses summoned in Ashiana case

LAHORE:An accountability court Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Ashiana Housing reference till November 9 due to lawyers’ strike.

The court has summoned the prosecution witnesses again for the same. The NAB had filed the reference against Shahbaz Sharif, former Principal Secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad, Nadeem Zia, Kamran Kayani, brother of former Army Chief Ashfaque Parvez Kayani, Munir Zia, Khalid Hussain, Ali Sajid, Shahid Chaudhry, Ahad Khan Cheema, Bilal Kidwai, Shahid Shafique, Shahid Shafique, Imtiaz Haider, Israr Saeed and Arif Butt.

The court had framed charges against the accused except Nadeem Zia and Kamran Kayani as both are proclaimed offenders. Saaf Pani: An accountability court on Wednesday again directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file its supplementary reference in the Punjab Saaf Pani Company corruption case on the next hearing. The court has directed the NAB to file supplementary reference till November 9 and adjourned the hearing.

Previously, the court had issued the same directions but the bureau failed to comply with the court directions. Earlier, the NAB had filed an interim reference against 20 persons including former director Saaf Pani Company Engineer Qamar-ul-Islam and former CEO Waseem Ajmal, accused of awarding contracts at exorbitant rates causing a loss of Rs 345.282 million to the national kitty. Chief Technical Officer Punjab Saaf Pani Company (PSPC) Dr Zaheer-ud-Din, Chief Procurement Officer Nasir Qadir Badhal, Consultant Engineer Saleem Akhtar and Managing Director KSB Pumps Muhammad Masud Akhter, Deputy Secretary Housing Khalid Nadeem Bukhari, Raja Qamar-ul-Islam, former Deputy Secretary Zahoor Ahmed Dogar, ex-Chief Resident Engineer Maj (retd) Adnan Aftab Khan, Resident Engineer Syed Masoud-ul-Hassan Kazmi, Resident Engineer Muhammad Moeen-ud-Din and Resident Engineer Muhammad Younas also nominated in the reference.