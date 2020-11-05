Change in cabinet routine matter: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said change in the provincial cabinet is a routine procedure.

He said he has no worry regarding the public meetings of the opposition. He stated this during his visit to Okara Sahulat Bazaar. While talking to reporters, the CM said that his surprise visits aimed at checking the performance of the government institutions would continue in the province.

He also visited the Sahulat bazaar in Depalpur. He said the prices of essential items in the Sahulat bazaars were lesser than the items in the open market. He said benefits of Sahulat bazaars were being availed by the public.

He said his surprise visits provided him real information regarding the performance of the government departments. He checked the supply and quality of essential items in the Sahulat bazaars.

He directed the administration to provide more facilities to the customers. The CM also listened to the problems of woman customers. He said it is responsibility of the government to provide cheap essential goods to the people and the government was giving priority to it. The CM praised performance of Deputy Commissioner Usman Ali. Provincial Minister Samsam Bokhari and provincial assembly ticket holder Saleem Sadiq companied the CM.

LDA DG: Following the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to improve the traffic flow in the City, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar visited Circular Road from Railway Station to General Bus Stand. LDA Director General directed TEPA officials to design workable projects to solve the traffic problems in the busiest area of the city. Find out the problems of the locals and get their suggestions, he said adding a traffic count survey should also be conducted in the area of Circular Road and after conducting a complete survey and study, suggestions should be prepared.

He directed that construction of parking plazas should be reviewed and location for such plazas to be identified. He also inspected under-construction Aik Moria Bridge on Circular Road and directed that all necessary steps be taken to complete the project as soon as possible. He was informed that the bridge renovation project was being completed at a cost of Rs700 million.