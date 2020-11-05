Fire damages textile factory

A fire broke out at a textile factory in SITE area on the night between Tuesday andWednesday. According to the fire brigade spokesperson, the textile mill is located near Naurus Chowrangi. Initially, the factory's watchman attempted to extinguish the fire; however, he later informed the fire brigade department. After getting information, two fire tenders were dispatched to the fire site and put out the blaze.

The spokesperson said the fire only caused damage to one part of the mill as the firefighters timely acted and stopped the fire from spreading. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Shop destroyed

A shop was gutted in a fire in the Liaquatabad area. Firefighters extinguished the blaze. The fire brigade spokesperson said the fire broke out apparently due to a short circuit when the shop was closed and it completely damaged the shop.

Attempted suicide

A woman allegedly attempted suicide at her house in Orangi Town No. 5. Rescuers transported the victim to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where the woman was identified as 35-year-old Fauzia, wife of Adnan. Doctors said they were trying to save her life. According to SHO Sarfaraz, the woman attempted to end her life by consuming some poisonous substance after a family dispute.