‘Govt’s vaccination package for children contains world’s best vaccines’

Pakistan is offering one of the best vaccination packages worth thousands of rupees to each newborn child in the country, which contains the best available vaccines that are produced by the top manufacturers of the world, but, unfortunately, health authorities have failed to convince parents about the importance and effectiveness of vaccines included in the government’s programme.

“Nobody in the private sector can match the quality and effectiveness of vaccines in the vaccination package of Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) in Pakistan. We have the best cold chain mechanism in place to keep the vaccines safe and effective and now it is our responsibility to convey these facts to parents and convince them to get their children vaccinated against vaccine-preventable diseases,” said Dr Rana Muhammad Safdar, national coordinator for Polio Eradication in Pakistan, while speaking at a consultative meeting in Karachi on Wednesday.

The consultative meeting titled “Current Status of Routine Immunisation &EPI/PEI Synergy in Sindh” was organised by the EPI Sindh, and it was attended officials from Unicef, the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) for Polio Eradication in Sindh, the Pakistan Pediatric Association (PPA), Rotary International and several other local and international agencies and organisations.

Dr Rana Safdar maintained that generally it is perceived that vaccines offered in the public sector are perhaps of inferior quality, while those offered by the private sector are of better quality, but he made it clear that private sector vaccines can never match the quality and effectiveness of the vaccines available in the EPI’s package as these vaccines are procured from the top manufacturers of the world, while cold chain is maintained as per international standards to keep up their efficacy.

As far as the role and importance of vaccines were concerned, he said, they had played the most important role in enhancing the life expectancy of humans during last one century. He added that vaccines had played the most important role in protecting the people of all ages from infectious diseases, which were killing millions and millions of people during the pre-vaccine era.

Declaring the health professionals, especially those associated with disease prevention as “people chosen by Allah Almighty”, he said, approaching children to vaccinate them against preventable diseases was a service to humanity, the nation and the people of the country. He hoped that soon Pakistan would be able to eradicate most of the preventable diseases, including polio, from its soil with joint and collaborative efforts.

He urged all officials, including project directors, officers, and supervisors, to go into the field during vaccination drives and administer the vaccines to children so that the morale of the vaccinators and workers could be boosted.

Project Director EPI Sindh Dr Akram Sultan gave a presentation on the resumption of vaccination services in the province after the Covid-19 pandemic, and claimed that now vaccination coverage in Sindh was far better than in the other provinces of the country as well as in some of the regional countries.

Claiming that vaccination coverage remained between 77 and 91 per cent in the third quarter of the year, Dr Sultan said that during the first few months of the pandemic, routine vaccination dropped due to lockdowns, and the assigning of Covid-related responsibilities to EPI staff and other hurdles, but later they adopted different strategies and enhanced vaccination coverage by training their staff and providing them personal protective equipment (PPE) on a priority basis.

“Now there is a need to increase the number of vaccinators, filling the vacant posts, establishment of new vaccination centres and providing incentives and electronic gadgets to the vaccinators to reach the maximum number of children and vaccinate them,” said Dr Sultan.

World Health Organisation (WHO) representative in Sindh Dr Sara Salman said that due to collaborative efforts, a lot of improvement had been observed in the functioning of the EPI Sindh. He added that international health and donor agencies, including WHO, were working with the EPI to enhance the vaccination coverage in Sindh and other areas of the country.

Coordinator EOC Sindh Fayyaz Abbasi claimed that with the induction of the new EPI chief and officials, the vaccination programme was back on track, but a lot a work was needed to done, especially in far-flung areas, including remote areas of Thul in Jacobabad, Tharparkar and Garhi Yaseen.

Unicef National Team Lead for Polio Eradication Initiative Hamish Young, Pakistan Paediatric Association office-bearer Dr Khalif Shafi, Technical Focal Person PEI Altaf Bosan also spoke. Dr Sohail Bin Saeed, Suneel Raja and several others were also present on the occasion.