Thu Nov 05, 2020
Our Correspondent 
November 5, 2020

Man injured as truck topples and hits car

Karachi

Our Correspondent 
November 5, 2020

A man was injured after a container-carrying truck toppled over and hit a car on Sir Shah Suleman Road on Wednesday.

According to the PIB Colony police, the car was completely damaged and its driver suffered critical injuries. A large number of people gathered at the scene and rescued the man trapped inside the car. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was identified as Salman, son of Sajid.

The accident also caused a massive traffic crawl on the road and its surroundings. SHO Shakir Hussain said the truck driver was overtaking the other vehicle when it lost control and hit the car. He said the truck driver managed to escape following the accident; however, the police impounded the vehicle.

