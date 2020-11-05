Railways Inter-Departmental Weightlifting Gold Cup from today

LAHORE: The 2nd CEO Railways Inter-Departmental Seniors and Juniors Weightlifting Gold Cup will be held here from Thursday (today).

The event will be inaugurated at 1 pm at Railways Stadium Garishahu and the finals will be conducted on November 8 at the same venue. The managers and technical officials meetings will be held at 10 am on the opening day.

The competitions will be held in 55 kg, 61, 67, 73, 81, 89, 96, 102, 109 and 109 plus weight categories, said Hamdan Nazir, organising secretary.