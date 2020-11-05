Players, officials test negative for Covid-19

KARACHI: All 132 players, support staff and match officials taking part in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 have tested negative for Covid-19 and so declared fit to feature in the third round action, which commences on Friday (tomorrow).

As per the PCB Covid-19 Protocols, tests on all the participants were conducted on Tuesday afternoon after an individual had tested positive on Tuesday. “Following the result, the individual was shifted to a dedicated isolation room within the team hotel and the PCB-appointed doctors are monitoring his progress,” the PCB said.

“Like any ongoing professional sport, Covid-19 amd cricket also have to co-exist until such time that an effective vaccine is developed,” PCB Director High Performance Nadeem Khan said.