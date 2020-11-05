Diamond Paints/FG Polo, Master Paints Black win in Polo Cup

LAHORE: Diamond Paints/FG Polo and Master Paints Black grabbed comfortable victories in the Total Nutrition Polo Cup 2020 here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday.

In the first match of the day, Diamond Paints/FG Polo were up against Pebble Breaker and they easily managed an eight goals to one and a half goal triumph. Tom Brodie played key role in Diamond Paints/FG Polo victory with a classic contribution of four goals while Mian Abbas Mukhtar and Saqib Khan Khakwani also played superb polo and converted a brace each for the winners. The losing side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, got the only goal of the match through Amirreza Behboudi.

The second encounter of the day was contested between Master Paints Black and AOS team and the former emerged as winners by ten goals to five and a half after displaying tremendous polo skills and stick work. Mannuel Carranza was the super hero from the winning side, who fabulously fired in fantastic five goals while Ignacio Vincent also inspired with his stick work and cracked a hat-trick and Sufi Haroon and Raja Taimur Nadeem contributed with one goal each.