Jalat's 10-wicket haul helps Balochistan demolish Northern

KARACHI: Left-arm spinner Jalat Khan took ten wickets in the match as Balochistan demolished Northern by an innings and 63 runs in the fourth round fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (2nd XI) here at the TMC Ground on Wednesday.

In other matches, Sindh cruised to an eight-wicket win over Southern Punjab, while in a low-scoring game Central Punjab overcame Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last session of the match.

At the TMC Ground Jalat claimed 7-67, for a match-haul of 10-113 to enable Balochistan to dismiss Northern for 143 in their second innings after having conceded a massive first innings lead of 206.

Northern had scored 169 in their first innings. In reply, Balochistan had posted 375-8.

At the SBP Ground, Sindh defeated Southern Punjab by eight wickets. Sindh chased the 145-run target in 38.1 overs after losing two wickets with Jahid Ali scoring 53 not out and Saad Khan making 41.

Earlier, after having conceded a 23-lead Southern Punjab were folded for 167 after resuming their second innings at 149-7.

Ghulam Mudassar and Danish Aziz got two wickets each.

Southern Punjab had scored 126 in their first innings. In response Sindh had perished for 149. At the KCCA Stadiumm, Central Punjab defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 35 runs.

Chasing 236 KP were folded for 201 with Musaddiq Ahmed making 70 and Mehran Ibrahim scoring 43.

Kamran Afzal got 4-83, for a 9-132 match-haul. Bilawal Iqbal and Mohammad Ali got two wickets each.

Earlier, after having gained a five-run lead, Central Punjab resumed their second innings at 208-8 and were folded for 231. Asif Afridi claimed 4-72 and Waseem Junior got 3-45.

Central Punjab had posted 138 in their first innings. In response KP had perished for 133.