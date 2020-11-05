Pakistan get 20 Super League points

LAHORE: Pakistan finished the ODI series against Zimbabwe with 20 points, the same as Australia, in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe’s super-over win in the final ODI of the three-match series helped them open their account with 10 points.

England lead with 30 points, having featured in both previous series of the championship. They won 2-1 at home against Ireland and lost by the same margin to Australia in earlier series of the Super League, introduced to bring context to ODI cricket and to confirm the top seven teams with direct spots for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 along with hosts India.

Featuring 13 teams, the 12 ICC Full Members and the Netherlands, who qualified by winning the ICC World Cricket League Championship 2015-17, the Super League will see sides play eight three-match series each, four at home and four away. The sides failing to qualify directly will get a second shot through a Qualifier.

Each team gets 10 points for a win, five for a tie/no result/abandonment and none for a loss. Teams will be ranked according to total points earned across the eight series.