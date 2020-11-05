Babar rues missing chance to get all 30 points

RAWALPINDI: As Pakistan lost a good opportunity to get all 30 points at stake for the ICC World Cup Super League against Zimbabwe, captain Babar Azam admitted that too many mistakes cost the final One-Day International.

“There is no denying the fact that we made mistakes and that resulted in our loss. We lost a good opportunity to get all 30 points. We would work on our mistakes, making it sure in the remaining matches not to repeat what we have done in the third ODI against Zimbabwe,” Babar said while reacting to the team’s lacklustre show in the match.

Pakistan now have to play 21 more matches to determine their position as direct qualifiers for the 2023 World Cup to be held in India.

“We would try to make up for this loss in coming international matches. We should have finished the match there and then. I was going well and even Wahab Riaz was batting well. We should have completed the win. But here I must say that Zimbabwe played brilliant cricket and stayed in the match, knowing well that they can go on to win it,” Babar said.

Pakistan team against all hopes, expectations and traditional norms of play did not use the services of those players in the Super Over who spent a good time in the middle Tuesday. A sane approach could have seen Babar and Wahab taking the guard in Super Over.

Babar defended using Iftikhar Ahmed, Kushdil Shah and Fakhar Zaman in the Super Over. “They are the power hitters and we believed in their abilities and hoped that the left and right combination would help us get a better score. Unluckily that did not happen.”

He however was satisfied with what he achieved. “I am satisfied with what I have achieved as a captain in my first ever ODI series. Though I made some mistakes as a captain, I learned a lot and would try not to repeat these mistakes. I am happy that some of the players came off good in the series.”

Babar admitted persistent flaws in fielding. “We let Zimbabwe off the hook as they were under pressure and were struggling for runs. Three drop catches eased up the pressure as they went on to score a good total. I must say here they really played well.

“Sean Williams batted and bowled beautifully. They definitely deserved to win after putting up such a good show. You learn from each match. He admitted that we did not bowl well in patches that also helped Zimbabwe score a big total. Still we are in good spirits for coming international matches. I am not disappointed at the loss as I know that this is part of cricket.”

Babar also revealed that Shaheen Shah Afridi was supposed to be rested for the third match. “Faheem Ashraf’s illness forced us to reshuffle our playing XI. We definitely required to rest our top players especially bowlers as we have hectic international commitments ahead.”

Regarding T20 combination, Babar said that they were not in a mood to make any big experiments in T20 cricket. “Now we have seen that Zimbabwe is having a good combination. Our efforts would be to take the field with the best combination. We always support quality youngsters.”