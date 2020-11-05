Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Players, officials test negative for Covid-19

KARACHI: All 132 players, support staff and match officials taking part in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 have tested negative for Covid-19 and so declared fit to feature in the third round action, which commences on Friday (tomorrow).

As per the PCB Covid-19 Protocols, tests on all the participants were conducted on Tuesday afternoon after an individual had tested positive on Tuesday. “Following the result, the individual was shifted to a dedicated isolation room within the team hotel and the PCB-appointed doctors are monitoring his progress,” the PCB said.

“Like any ongoing professional sport, Covid-19 amd cricket also have to co-exist until such time that an effective vaccine is developed,” PCB Director High Performance Nadeem Khan said.

He said the PCB understands domestic cricket is being played under difficult circumstances and fully appreciates the support of all involved. “It is also appropriate that we remind all involved to religiously follow the PCB Covid-19 Protocols, which will guarantee their health and safety,” he added.