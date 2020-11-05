Hasan injured once again

LAHORE: Star fast-bowler Hasan Ali has reportedly once again suffered an injury which increased uncertainty regarding his participation in the remaining matches of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21.

The right-arm pacer had recently made a comeback to competitive cricket after a lengthy injury layoff and participated in two matches for Central Punjab in the ongoing four-day competition. However, sources said that Hasan was uncertain for the remaining matches of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. The sources also confirmed that the Peshawar Zalmi star bowler underwent scans at a hospital in Karachi. In the two matches that he played, Hasan took five wickets in three innings. He could not bowl for Central Punjab in the second innings of their match against Northern.