Losing streak still matter of concern: Williams

RAWALPINDI: Zimbabwe’s batsman Sean Williams Wednesday said that his team has got sick of playing, getting close, and then losing.

“The One-Day win against Pakistan would strengthen Zimbabwe players’ belief that they can beat the best sides.”

Reacting to their stunning win against Pakistan, Williams said that this vital victory would give massive boost to the morale of their team.

“It is very encouraging to see Zimbabwe winning here and getting on the point table. Definitely it is a big boost to our endeavors to get a direct spot in the World Cup 2023, rather playing a qualifying round.

“We are tired of playing and getting beaten. This victory would set the tempo for more wins. We have talented youngsters to put up a better show against quality players. Wesley Madhevere is our quality all-rounder and there are few more on the bench capable of delivering. We have got good chances of putting up a better show against good teams.”

Williams said he was lucky to be dropped many times by Pakistan fielders. “That came out handy for me. They dropped me almost four times, helping me get a hundred. Luck was also there to help us win the third ODI but I will must say that we deserved this victory as we had worked hard for it.”

He also admitted that bowlers’ speed made the actual difference.

“World-class bowler Shaheen Shah can swing the ball appreciably. We don’t have a bowler who can bowl at a speed of 145km/h regularly. So Pakistan have an advantage in this regard but still we managed to check Pakistan batting.”