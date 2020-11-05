Wood still has Test ambition

LONDON: England fast bowler Mark Wood has insisted he still wants to “chase that dream” of playing Test cricket despite being overlooked for a red-ball central contract.

Wood has played just 16 Tests since his debut five years ago, his career blighted by three ankle operations.

“I still love playing for England,” said Wood. “(Not playing Tests) is something in the future I might have to look at; my body, a young family, time away from home -- financially, what can I do to help them and spend more time at home?

“Growing up I always wanted to play for England across all formats and I’m still trying to chase that dream of playing for England and hopefully I can get a few games this year.”