NBP, SSGC, WAPDA favourites as National C’ship begins today

KARACHI: Defending champions NBP, SSGC, and WAPDA are the toughest contender for the title as National Hockey Championship starts from Thursday (today).

Experts of the game said more than 80 percent of Pakistan senior and junior teams’ probable players represent these three departments.

The experts said there could be an upset or two in the league matches, but these three teams are certain to reach the semi-finals. Mari Petroleum Company Limited (PMCL) or Punjab could be the fourth semi-finalists, they added.

A coach said that NBP has been dominating the domestic hockey for several years. It has the services of such players as Ammad Shakeel Butt, Arsalan Qadir, Abu Bakar, and Dilbar Hussain who have been part of the senior team in recent years.

They also have Junaid Manzoor, captain of Pakistan junior team, and Mazhar Ali, goalkeeper of Pakistan senior team. Many of their other players have been in training camps of Pakistan senior and junior teams, which makes them favourites. NBP have won the title five times.

SSGC, the last year runners-up, are also strong contenders for the trophy this year as they have the services of Ali Shan, Azfar Yaqoob, Rizwan Jr, and some other players who either played for Pakistan or participated in training camps. They have always given tough time to NBP. They lost last year’s final in penalty shootout.

WAPDA are another tough team in the championship due to the presence of Umar Bhutta, Aleem Bilal, Tasawwur Abbas, Rana Waheed, and Ijaz Ahmed, who have played for Pakistan at both senior and junior levels.

Experts said MPCL have slight edge over Punjab as they have invested a handsome amount in the team’s development. Besides, MPCL will have the home ground advantage, they added.

They have the services of such talented players as Ali Raza, Junaid Rasool, Asif, Tazeem-ul Hasan. They are being coached by Muhammad Imran, who is a former Pakistan captain, and penalty corner specialist.

But Punjab also cannot be ruled out in the championship as just one week before the national hockey championship, they won the 5th tray championship, in which they defeated MPCL. Two of their players, Murtaza Yaqoob and Abdul Hanan, were declared the best player and highest scorer of the championship. Zain Ejaz of Punjab has been a participant of Pakistan junior training camp.