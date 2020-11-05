Pakistan retain 19 players for T20I series

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan have left out Haris Sohail, Imamul Haq, and Abid Ali from the 19-player list named for the three-match T20 International series against Zimbabwe starting at the Pindi Stadium on November 7.

Pakistan won the One-Day International series against Zimbabwe 2-1 to get 20 points on the ICC World Cup Super League table. Zimbabwe have 10 points after their victory in the third ODI on Tuesday. England lead the table with 30 points.

The Super League will confirm the top seven teams with direct spots for the 2023 World Cup along with hosts India. The sides failing to qualify directly will get a second shot through a qualifying tournament.

The second match of the Twenty20 International series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be played on November 8 followed by the third on the 10th — all at the same venue.

Pakistan’s 19 players for T20I series: Abdullah Shafiq, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Rohail Nazir, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Usman Qadir, Zafar Gohar, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Musa Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Wahab Riaz.