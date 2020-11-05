Landmine kills nine troops in Nigeria

KANO, Nigeria: At least nine Nigerian troops were killed when a military truck hit a landmine in Jihadist-wracked northeast Nigeria, two security sources told AFP on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Monday near the town of Malam Fatori on the border with Niger which houses a garrison of soldiers fighting insurgent groups, the sources, who asked not to be identified, told AFP.

"We lost nine soldiers in the incident," said the first security source. The military convoy was transporting food from regional capital Maiduguri, 200 kilometres (130 miles) away, when the lead vehicle hit the explosive device, the second source said.