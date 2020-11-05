Swiss drafts army as virus spike

GENEVA: The Swiss government said on Wednesday it will deploy troops in cantons where under-pressure health services require support as coronavirus cases spike.

The Federal Council, the country’s highest executive authority, said it had "decided to support the public health sector by mobilising up to 2,500 troops as backup." It said authorities would consider requests from individual cantons as the virus’ second wave hits the country hard.

The army will notably assist hospitals in administering basic care and testing as Switzerland looks to ramp up capacity with some hospitals in worst-affected regions seeing intensive care facilities approaching saturation point.