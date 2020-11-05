close
Thu Nov 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
November 5, 2020

Kurds kill Iraqi Kurdish soldier

World

AFP
November 5, 2020

ARBIL, Iraq: Kurdish militants opposed to Turkey killed a member of the Kurdish peshmerga units in northern Iraq on Wednesday, officials said, in a new escalation between the rival forces. "Peshmerga forces tried to prevent members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) from moving around Duhok," a Kurdish official told AFP, referring to a region in Iraq’s north.

Latest News

More From World