Kurds kill Iraqi Kurdish soldier

ARBIL, Iraq: Kurdish militants opposed to Turkey killed a member of the Kurdish peshmerga units in northern Iraq on Wednesday, officials said, in a new escalation between the rival forces. "Peshmerga forces tried to prevent members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) from moving around Duhok," a Kurdish official told AFP, referring to a region in Iraq’s north.