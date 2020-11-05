Arnab’s arrest sparks outrage

MUMBAI: A controversial Indian TV news anchor known for inflammatory right-wing rhetoric was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the suicide of a designer who worked on his channel’s offices, prompting outrage from Hindu nationalist government ministers.

The arrest of Arnab Goswami, a popular but polarising figure in the country’s competitive news market, was broadcast live on Republic TV, the channel he co-founded. Republic TV has been accused in the past of illegally rigging ratings by bribing people to watch the channel.

Mumbai police official Sudhir Anandrao Taware told AFP that Goswami’s arrest was in connection with a suicide case from 2018.