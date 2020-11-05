Pope takes to his library again for remote audience

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis expressed his regret on Wednesday at having to again abandon his weekly general audiences with the public owing to coronavirus, as he gave a live-streamed address from the Vatican.

"Unfortunately we are back to doing this audience in the library in order to protect ourselves from the infections of Covid," the 83-year-old pontiff said. "This teaches us that we have to be very attentive to the requirements of the authorities, whether the political authorities or the health authorities, in order to protect ourselves against this pandemic."

The pope has himself been reluctant to wear a mask or ask visitors to wear one, and enthusiastically resumed in-person general audiences at the beginning of September after a six-month hiatus.