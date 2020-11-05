Incentives for industry

Along with measures regarding the possibility of a second wave of the coronavirus hitting the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan has noted there must be measures to safeguard industry and help it progress. For this purpose, he has announced that there will be no additional charge for additional power used by industries from November this year up to June 2021. This is a measure that will be widely welcomed. The proposed increase in tariff that had been announced earlier had alarmed many running small to medium enterprises in particular. The prime minister has explained that the cost of producing power and then selling it is larger in Pakistan than in neighbouring countries such as India and Bangladesh. As a result, these countries benefited in terms of industrial growth, notably in the production of textiles. Figures show Bangladesh taking over from Pakistan as a top producer of textiles.

We do need measures to save our industries and enable them to produce more and do so more efficiently. In addition, the government has also announced loans at one percent interest rates for industries which need them. This is also an immense benefit. The package for industries is, according to experts who have analysed the situation, an extremely useful one under the given conditions. Industry requires help in order to function effectively and boost the levels of goods they are manufacturing in terms of both quality and quantity. This should help Pakistan be in a position where it can export more items and catch up with the world at this. The label 'Made in Pakistan' is seen increasingly less often on items sold in markets overseas. It has to return. Only if we can boost exports and rebuild our industries will it be possible to make the kind of progress the prime minister envisages.

The package is a sound one. It has also been announced at the right time as Covid-19 continues to threaten industry through the possibility of other closures and lockdowns. We hope that the industries will benefit from it and that small and medium enterprises of all kinds will grow. Pakistan has enormous potential. The high cost of electricity, the possibility of a rise in tariff on it and other measures have held it back for too long. It is time this situation was brought to an end and industry put back on track so that Pakistan’s main exports, notably textiles and also leather and sporting goods, can grow once more.