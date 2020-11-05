Deliver first

Pakistan has an unfortunate history of calling political opponents traitors. Over the decades, some of the most patriotic people had to face this label. The PTI, which lacks an understanding of the country’s political history, needs to be reminded that calling opponents traitors would not cover up its failures to deliver. The poor and lower-middle-class families are struggling to make the two ends meet.

The government can expose its opponents only through better performance. Vengeful actions haven’t helped governments in the past. They won’t help now.

Qazi Jamshed Alam Siddiqui

Lahore