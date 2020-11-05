Disappointed

This refers to the letter ‘Optimism over despair’ (Nov 4) by Arif Majeed. The writer has said that the PTI-led government is not involved in any mega corruption scandal. The BRT project is a test case for the PTI to show its transparency. Also, the PTI shouldn’t be given any credit for CPEC, which was the initiative of the previous government. Food inflation in Pakistan is at its worst.

Almost all commodities are being sold at high prices which are out of reach of the common man. The current government is more interested in putting members of the opposition in jail. It doesn’t pay attention to the plight of the people. Instead of looking at what the government is saying, the people should focus on the actions that the government has taken so far to deal with the issues faced by the people.

Imran Malik

Islamabad