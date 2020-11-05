Protests and unrest

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has held protests against the current government. The 11 opposition parties who have formed the PDM are criticising the government for its mismanagement that has led to rising inflation. In 2014, Imran Khan also launched a series of protests against the then government of the PML-N. He was also in favour of civil disobedience and asked the people to burning their gas and electricity bills. In response to the protests held by the PDM, government representatives are now distributing certificates of treason to opposition leaders. On one hand, the government talks about the corruption of the opposition. On the other hand, it never talks about the irregularities pointed out in its projects: the Billion Tree Tsunami and the BRT projects and the Malam Jabba land scam. All cases that are against the PTI are brushed under the carpet.

The current government has also made it impossible for the people to make both ends meet. Factors like high inflation, abject poverty and unemployment have made the life so difficult for a majority.

Sajjad Khattak

Attock