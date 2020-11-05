PCJCCI to invite Chinese traders

LAHORE: Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) plans to invite multiple Chinese trade delegations to Pakistan with a focus on trade of fresh, processed and dry fruits, a statement said on Wednesday.

The decision was informed in the think tank session by PCJCCI President SM Naveed.

The PCJCCI chief said Pakistan and China can collaborate in initiating fruit quality enhancement centres, processing units, dehydration plants and cold storage chains to process Pakistani fruits in line with the international standards for export to world markets.

The fruit sector of Pakistan has an enormous export potential that can be beneficial for both the countries, Naveed said. He suggested forming a preliminary research team to put ideas into action.

“We will soon invite Chinese delegations to Pakistan with a focus on export promotion of fresh, processed and dry fruits from Pakistan, which would be re-exported to the rest of the world after value addition through Chinese processing and packaging technology,” he added.

PCJCCI Senior Vice President Daud Ahmed said that Pakistan produces a wide variety of fruits and vegetables, with total annual production estimated at nine million metric tons. This includes citrus 990,000 metric tons, mangoes 439,000 metric tons, apples 526,000 metric tons, guavas 127,000 metric tons, apricots and other fruits 1.914 million metric tons, which included bananas, grapes, pomegranates, pears and dates.