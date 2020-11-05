LAHORE: This government is so starved of good news that an increase of 0.1 percent in exports during the first four months of this fiscal is being trumpeted as a success of its export-led economic policy.

In the last fiscal, July-October exports were $7.54 billion, while they were nominally higher during the same period. Documented statistics are negated by the government functionaries.

They state that during the PML-N tenure from 2013-18, exports declined from $25 billion achieved by the previous PPP government to $20 billion. It is only partly true.

The exports did slump in the third year of PML-N tenure to $20 billion, but then recovered in its last year to over $24 billion. This government failed to cross this amount in its first two years.

One must appreciate that exports are increasing but much below the desired pace. However, the regular downslide witnessed during the peak Covid-19 period has been stopped. We still have a long way to go.

The government has taken a wise step by reducing the industrial tariff by 25 percent for the next three years and abolishing the peak hour tariff. It has also provided much needed relief to small industries by slashing the industrial tariff by 50 percent for three months starting from November 1, this year.

It has not been explained how this huge subsidy would be financed. Would the government eliminate theft and corruption in the power and energy sector? Or the subsidy would be provided by curtailing the development expenditure?

An easier option for the government is to finance this subsidy through loans, which means mortgaging the future of our generations to come. This would further increase the budget deficit.

If the financing of this subsidy is not transparently planned, we might see power distribution companies repeating what they did in the past, ie providing the subsidy after the Ministry of Finance released the amount. If that happens, it would be counterproductive for industrial growth.

In the past two years, we saw the five exporting sectors on their toes due to the delay in implementation of gas and power tariff by distributors. It happened because the Ministry of Finance did not release the promised subsidy on time.

Industrialists thus had to regularly go to higher courts to seek a stay order against inflated bills. If the scenario is repeated, smaller firms would not be able to hire lawyers for stay orders every month. It will create uncertainty.

Domestic consumers will also not benefit from lower utility tariffs if they are not implemented promptly.

So, while exports will get a boost for a while, the continued uncertainty will be damaging for the exporting industries

It has already been reported that the circular debt in the petroleum sector (oil and gas) has exceeded Rs1.6 trillion. This is becoming unsustainable for oil and gas distributors as they must import these commodities on cash (gas imports partially).

Since these distributors are in the public sector, they continue to supply oil and gas to power producers on credit as per government instructions. The power suppliers do not get their payments in time from the government.

Power production will also collapse if fuel is not provided on time. Further, these oil and gas suppliers would collapse if their dues are not cleared on a regular basis.

If the weight of power subsidy announced for industrial sectors is passed on to the oil and gas suppliers, we might jeopardise the entire economy and industrial production.

The surge in remittances is a silver lining. It has been due to the steps we took under threat of going to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) blacklist.

Remittances are now channelled through official corridors. One cannot however take away the credit from the central bank that facilitated banks and overseas Pakistanis with some lucrative incentives.

Pakistan expects over $24 billion remittances this fiscal (World Bank also agrees). For the first time, remittances would be higher than our exports.

Both our remittances and exports would be equivalent to a little over nine percent each this fiscal.

Exports could reach new levels if the government ensures supply of basic raw materials for the value-added textile sector at zero rates. Yarn and fabric are the two basic raw materials for value-addition.

We do not produce many varieties of yarn (particularly blended) and fabric (again blended) and must import by paying duties/regulatory duties and other government levies.

Getting duty drawbacks on exports made from these items is impossible for small exporters. The alternative is duty and tax remission for export regime or import under bonds that are mired in corrupt practices and cumbersome procedures.

There is an anomaly in government policy that supplies power and gas to the five exporting sectors irrespective of whether they produce for the domestic market (for domestic supplies they pay sales tax) or exports.

The same principle should be applied in case of yarn and fabric by allowing duty free imports and subjecting local supplies to sales tax. The domestic fabric and yarn producers would have to then produce efficiently the required quality for their own survival.