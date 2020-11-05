Rupee extends gains

KARACHI: The rupee continued to strengthen against the dollar due to the better supply of the foreign currency on Wednesday, while expectations over a further rise in exports bolstered the domestic currency, dealers said.

The rupee, which has been trading higher for the last two weeks, closed at 159.81 against the dollar in the interbank foreign exchange market, 16 paisas stronger from Tuesday’s closing of 159.97.

The rupee ended at 159.95 against the dollar, compared with 160 in the previous session.

“There was a lacklustre demand for the greenback and supply was also good,” a currency dealer said. Dealers said they expected the rupee to post more gains and it could rise to 157 by the end of this month. “The fears of complete coronavirus-related lockdown have eased after the government ruled out the possibility of closing the businesses during the pandemic. This is most likely to boost the country’s exports.

Pakistan’s exports grew for the second consecutive month in October to $2.066 billion, up 2.1 percent from $2.024 billion in the corresponding period last year. The rupee has been appreciating since the dollar inflows from remittances, multilateral sources and export proceeds picked up.

A slowdown in oil import payments and persistent improvement in the current account also helped the rupee move up.

The rupee has strengthened 5.11 percent, or Rs8.62, since August 2020. It hit a record low of 168.43 against the dollar in August.