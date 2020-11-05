General Tyre sales up 42pc in Q1

KARACHI: The net sales of General Tyre went up 42 percent, as the company earned profit-after-tax of Rs126 million at the end of the first quarter of the current financial year, a statement said on Wednesday.

“The GTR has rebounded and is trying to recoup the losses it incurred due to COVID-19. So, at the end of the first quarter of the current financial year, the net sales of the company were Rs3.2 billion (up 42 peercent against the same period last year),” said Hussain Kuli Khan, CEO of General Tyre.

The company’s exports during the same period stood at Rs29.3 million, registering a growth of 32 percent.

“The company is steadily on the road to recovery after the COVID-19 global shutdown. The plant was shut down for nearly 75 days before resuming operations in June,” he added.

The company caters to four segments, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); replacement market (RM); institutions; and export.

“During the last year, replacement market sales kept the company going. This segment strengthened because of the steps by the government to curb smuggling and COVID-19, impacting the supply of under-invoiced imported tyres,” he said.