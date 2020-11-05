FPCCI, FIESP sign deal

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and the Federation of Industries of State of Sao Paulo (FIESP) have signed a memorandum of understanding for exploring new areas of economic competition between Pakistan and Brazil, a statement said on Wednesday.

The MoU was signed by Sheikh Sultan Rehman, vice president of the FPCCI, and Dr Elias Miguel, vice president of FIESP, in a virtual meeting arranged by the Pakistan Embassy in Brazil and Embassy of Brazil in Pakistan, it added.

Both the leaders discussed the matters of mutual interests, particularly related to enhancement of trade ties and cooperation in various potential areas, such as fisheries, tourism, construction, etc.

The MoU between FPCCI and FIESP will be instrumental in revitalising bilateral trade relations, Rehman said, and expressed concern over the low volume of bilateral trade, which despite cordial relations between the two countries, was below the potential availability.

The current volume of bilateral trade is $663 million in which Pakistan’s exports is insignificant, ie, $79 million, while imports from Brazil stood at $584 million; hence, the balance of trade of $505 million is in favour of Brazil, he said. Rehman was also optimistic that under the changing market dynamics, the MoU will bring economic prosperity through trade expansion.