Industrial support package lauded

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and the Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) have lauded the announcement of industrial support package by Prime Minister Imran Khan, a statement said on Wednesday.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that this package will patronise the efforts being made to increase exports and productivity.

The cost of doing business in Pakistan, compared with other regional countries, has increased the input cost of the industry that makes it almost impossible to compete with the regional players in the international market, they said.

To reach out to achieve maximum export markets Pakistan’s commercial counsellors should play their pivotal role by introducing Pakistani products in the world.