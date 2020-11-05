ADB says supports Pakistan’s reform agenda

ISLAMABAD: Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday reiterated commitment to support Pakistan’s reform agenda and speed up the country's economic recovery process.

Shixin Chen, vice president of the ADB said ADB plans to provide Pakistan about $10 billion in fresh assistance for various development projects and policy-based programs over the next five years under its new country partnership strategy (CPS).

Chen was talking to Minister for Economic Affairs Khusro Bakhtyar during a virtual meeting. ADB Country Director Xiaohong Yang and other officials also attended. The meeting discussed key priorities of the country partnership strategy expected to be considered by ADB’s board of directors later this year. The county operations business plan and ADB’s ongoing and support for Pakistan’s reforms programs were also discussed during the meeting.

ADB vice president and the minister agreed to continue discussing ways to deepen ADB and Pakistan’s development partnership and ensure effectiveness of the ongoing portfolio.

Bakhtyar said the proposed framework is in line with the present government’s priorities.

“The CPS’s greater focus on improving economic management, building resilience and boosting competitiveness and private sector development would allow Pakistan to unleash the growth potential of public-private partnership sector and help a faster post COVID-19 recovery,” he said in a statement.

The minister, while appreciating the ADB continuous support to Pakistan, said the government is committed to continue structural reforms in multiple areas of economy, governance and institutions including simplification of decision making for project approval and implementation and regular portfolio review of foreign aided projects.

A national coordination committee has also been constituted to ensure timely implementation and completion of projects and smooth disbursement of loan and grant components.

The minister advised new areas for ADB’s assistance including support for public private partnership, strengthening food security infrastructure, supply chains, developing forecast mechanism for demand and supply and enhancing agro-productivity, and operationalisation of the Exim Bank to effectively provide credit, guarantee and insurance products to boost the country’s trade volume.

Meanwhile, economic affairs minister presided over a portfolio review meeting of European Union- (EU) funded projects in Pakistan. During the meeting, ongoing and pipeline projects worth of €493 million and €108 million respectively in Pakistan were reviewed. The minister appreciated the humanitarian assistance provided by EU during floods and support for temporarily dislocated persons, and most recently for COVID 19 pandemic. He also appreciated the agreement of multi indicative program 2014-2020 for Pakistan amounting €618 million, including development cooperation in areas of rural development, good governance, human rights, and rule of law in the country.